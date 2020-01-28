Ticket prices for Shrewsbury's Anfield replay revealed

Prices have been set at £15 pounds for adults and £5 for young adults (ages 17 - 21) with kids needing to pay just £1. Over 65's will pay £11.50.

LIVERPOOL: The prices for our @EmiratesFACup Fourth Round replay trip to @LFC have been confirmed at £15 adults, £5 young adults and £1 kids #salop pic.twitter.com/jFQn1FrrCj — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 28, 2020

The move comes after Wolves fans were charged up to £55 for the FA Cup replay against Liverpool's rivals Manchester United.

Shrewsbury Town came behind from two goals down in the second half to draw 2-2 with Liverpool to earn the replay.

The match however, scheduled during the first week of February, is to played during the Premier League's winter break.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match that he to intended to “respect the winter break” and would not use any of his senior player in the tie.

Liverpool's Under-23's boss Neil Critchley is expected to take charge of the home side.

Shrewsbury have been given a large allocation the Anfield Road End and could potentially receive as many as 7,900 tickets - the amount given to Everton for the third round.