Advertising
Ticket prices for Shrewsbury's Anfield replay revealed
Liverpool have released ticket information ahead of their fourth round replay with Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.
Prices have been set at £15 pounds for adults and £5 for young adults (ages 17 - 21) with kids needing to pay just £1. Over 65's will pay £11.50.
The move comes after Wolves fans were charged up to £55 for the FA Cup replay against Liverpool's rivals Manchester United.
Shrewsbury Town came behind from two goals down in the second half to draw 2-2 with Liverpool to earn the replay.
The match however, scheduled during the first week of February, is to played during the Premier League's winter break.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match that he to intended to “respect the winter break” and would not use any of his senior player in the tie.
Liverpool's Under-23's boss Neil Critchley is expected to take charge of the home side.
Shrewsbury have been given a large allocation the Anfield Road End and could potentially receive as many as 7,900 tickets - the amount given to Everton for the third round.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment