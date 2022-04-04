Notification Settings

AFC Telford United issues plea to fans after reports of more support trouble

By Paul JenkinsTelfordAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

Fans at AFC Telford United have been asked to report troublemakers at the club's games after reports of crowd trouble on Saturday.

New Bucks Head


A number of posts on an unofficial fans' forum suggested there were problems at New Bucks Head during the 2-1 victory over Gloucester City.

The club recently brought in segregation for home fixtures after what it said was "an increase in minor disorder at matches this season".

Incidents have included two fires being started in the men's toilets at the National League North side's ground, small pitch invasions at Gloucester City and Leamington, and flares being let off at both Gloucester and Chester.

In January three fans were issued with three-year bans from New Bucks Head.

A statement on the club website after Saturday's win over Gloucester, attended by 1,210 said: "We are aware of several reports of fan behaviour from Saturday’s game that have been circulating on a unofficial fans forum over the weekend.

"We have unfortunately seen an increase in minor disorder at matches this season and the club are continuing to work with West Mercia Police to eradicate these individuals from our club.

"The club have already issued banning orders to three supporters this season and a further three more individuals are currently following the club on the basis of a behaviour agreement order.

"We will not hesitate in taking further action on any individual that brings the name of our football club into disrepute."

It went onto say fans would face limited or lifetime bans or arrest if they misbehave and supporters can report incidents anonymously by texting 07572 236 037.

"Fans who do behave in an inappropriate manner, bringing the club into disrepute will face limited or lifetime bans, loss of their season ticket, or arrest by the police," the statement added.

