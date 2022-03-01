Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United home games to be segregated following trouble

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

AFC Telford United have made the decision to segregate every home fixture from this Saturday as matchday disturbances continue at the New Bucks Head.

New Bucks Head
New Bucks Head

Following tomorrow night's rescheduled home clash against Curzon Ashton, Bucks supporters will be separated from visiting fans, beginning against Alfreton on Saturday – a decision ‘not taken lightly’ and with ‘additional costs’.

Telford fans were warned ahead of last Saturday’s clash against Gateshead after for the second time in recent weeks, home fans had started a fine in the male toilets.

The National League North club have stressed their intention to create a safe environment for home supporters.

They are also urging any witness to antisocial behaviour in or around the New Bucks Head to report the offence, confidentially if required, on 07572 236 037 – via a system monitored by the matchday control tower.

Telford warned in a statement: “Fans who do behave in an inappropriate manner, bringing the club into disrepute will face limited or lifetime bans, loss of their season ticket, or arrest by the police.”

Tonight’s clash against Curzon will not be segregated due to a low number of travelling fans from The Nash.

Bucks volunteer and away travel organiser Carolyn Hornby posted on Twitter: “Such a shame that it has come to this. A few spoiling it for the majority and causing more trouble and expense for our club.”

“Make the Bucks Head a fortress but keep it safe for fans.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News