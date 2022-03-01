AFC Telford United home games to be segregated following trouble

New Bucks Head

Following tomorrow night's rescheduled home clash against Curzon Ashton, Bucks supporters will be separated from visiting fans, beginning against Alfreton on Saturday – a decision ‘not taken lightly’ and with ‘additional costs’.

Telford fans were warned ahead of last Saturday’s clash against Gateshead after for the second time in recent weeks, home fans had started a fine in the male toilets.

The National League North club have stressed their intention to create a safe environment for home supporters.

They are also urging any witness to antisocial behaviour in or around the New Bucks Head to report the offence, confidentially if required, on 07572 236 037 – via a system monitored by the matchday control tower.

Telford warned in a statement: “Fans who do behave in an inappropriate manner, bringing the club into disrepute will face limited or lifetime bans, loss of their season ticket, or arrest by the police.”

Tonight’s clash against Curzon will not be segregated due to a low number of travelling fans from The Nash.

Bucks volunteer and away travel organiser Carolyn Hornby posted on Twitter: “Such a shame that it has come to this. A few spoiling it for the majority and causing more trouble and expense for our club.”