Stourbridge v Telford - Match preview

Lee Vaughan of Telford .Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS2021-053.

The Bucks resume their FA Trophy campaign with a short trip to a Stourbridge side containing a number of former Telford players.

The third round clash pits Carden’s troops against last season’s full-back Lee Vaughan – who was at Telford for a second stint – as well as ex-midfield and attack pair James McQuilkin and Darryl Knights.

A number of Telford players to have played alongside all three remain at the New Bucks Head and the new Telford chief, who overcame step four Felixstowe & Walton United in the last round in his first game in charge, expects his charges to up the ante against friendly faces.

“I would like to think the players we’ve got, if there’s any friendships, then those are put aside for 90 minutes,” Carden said.

“Whenever I was playing against anyone I knew, or anyone I’d class as a mate then I’d want to beat them even more for that reason.”

Former Bucks forward Greg Mills is also a Stourbridge player, although he is missing with a long-term knee injury.

Full-back Ben O’Hanlon, who was on loan to Telford from Wolves, is also part of the Glassboys ranks and ex-loan goalkeeper Lewis Solly is keeper coach. Step three Stourbridge, who play in the Southern League Premier Central, have endured a turbulent season. Club stalwarts Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst replaced sacked former Kidderminster and Solihull boss Mark Yates in October after a poor start to the campaign.

The Glassboys sit 13th in the table after just six wins from 21 league games this term, including only two in front of their home fans at the War Memorial Ground. Tomorrow’s tie is worth £4,500 to the winners.

Carden added: “We’re under no illusions it’s going to be anything other than a difficult game. Stourbridge have had some up and down results, they won midweek, they’ve got some experienced players who have been here. And when that place is full, as I’m sure it will be, it’s a tight ground that will produce a good atmosphere.”

Telford are still without goalkeeper Russ Griffiths but received a boost as scans on his hip injury show damage is not as bad as first feared.

“We’ve had some good news, he’s not going to be too far away, he’s got severe bruising, a bit of a tendon issue, but nothing that needs surgery,” Carden said. “He’s going to have an injection and get it settled down and then he can start building back into things, so that’s positive.”