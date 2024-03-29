Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Aston Villa

Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Santi Bueno, Toti Gomes and Nelson Semedo are all certainties to start, in my opinion, with Craig Dawson still sidelined.

The big decision to make comes with who plays on the left wing, which in turn impacts left-wing-back and midfield.

My prediction is that Hugo Bueno is rewarded for his first senior goal last time out with a start at left-wing-back, while Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes start in midfield.