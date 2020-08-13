New start as TNS Ladies join Wem

The non-league football club have finally been successful in launching a ladies side after a number of years of trying.

They will be managed by Lawrence Wilson, who was formally in charge of The New Saints Ladies and made the move to take joint-charge of Wem men’s side with Josh Gough late last year.

It is believed that the majority of TNS Ladies’ squad will join their former boss at the new Wem team.

It has not yet been confirmed which division the new Wem side will be competing in when the 2020/21 season gets under way.

TNS Ladies previously competed in the FA Women’s National League Division One North, which is the fourth tier of women’s football.

They were formed in 2002 and have enjoyed significant success, including 11 Shropshire Women’s Challenge Cup wins and last season made the first round proper of the women’s FA Cup.

Wem Town Ladies will not be affiliated with TNS Ladies, who have not disbanded and are expected to still be in action next season.

Wem Town, who are based at Butler Sports Centre, said in a brief statement: “We know this is going to be a great addition to our ever increasing club.”

The new side met Tranmere Rovers Ladies for their second friendly of the summer on Sunday.