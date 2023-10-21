A final win for Peter on old green

The last ever finalists at Allscott Heath, left, while Peter Farmer, receives his rewards from Chris Hayward

Allscott Heath brought the curtain down on their 92-year-old green near Telford with a two-day open competition that was won by Peter Farmer.

The multi-titled four-time County Merit winner, now back playing for St Georges, made the short journey home on Sunday £500 richer while Allscott members were left with their memories – and the exciting prospect of moving ‘over the road’ to a new two-green facility.

But Farmer didn’t have it all his own way in the final, having to survive a fine fightback from Steve Hamman of Whitchurch’s District Club from 14-5 down before edging to a 21-19 success.

Bowls club chairman Chris Hayward ran the open and a club spokesman for the former British Sugar club said: “The club started with just one team in 1931 and we now have eight teams competing in various leagues throughout Shropshire.

“When British Sugar decided to close the factory and sell off the site where the club was located there were grave concerns.

“However, with the new housing development on the old factory site and the securing of a 99 year lease and grant from Sport England for the bowling greens, the club’s future is now secured.

“Part of the new facility, with clubhouse on the opposite side of the road, is the laying of two new bowling greens – one of which is artificial, the first in Shropshire we believe, which is causing great interest amongst the bowling fraternity.”

County President Mick Jones, his deputy Brenda Slingo and Mid Shropshire President Mike Potter were among the invited guests – along with sponsors Pete Thornton (NBC Group, Telford) and Calum Starling (Marling Car Sales) – and a number of speeches marked the final day of action on the surface.

Farmer, winner of last month’s Dennis Lewis Memorial Open at the Bayley Club, beat Rob Jones (Pontesbury) 21-6 in the semi-finals while Hamman had a 21-20 nailbiter against Ayden Smith (SJ Bayley).

Time is running out for Castlefields competition duo Callum Wraight and Rich Goddard to add to their open title haul for 2023.

But they have another chance tomorrow when a £350 first prize is on offer in the Eagle & Child Open 32 at the St Helens club.

The father and stepson are both in the 12.45pm section of the draw, with Wraight – the 5-2 favourite to add to his 19 tournament triumphs this year – facing a tough opener against Gareth Coates.

The 37-year-old endured another frustrating near miss last weekend in the Billy Joe Invitation 16 at the Red Lion, Westhoughton, home of the British Professional Panel.