Burway are kings of the Ludlow League again

Burway’s double winners are pictured with their trophies. Back, from left: Ben James, Adam Dovey, Kevin Dovey, Ben Austin, Duncan Pressley, Kiah Roberts. Front: Jack Parsonage, Ben Allen, Lee Wilding, Harry Parsonage, Rupert Davies, Russell Davies

Burway have once again dominated the Ludlow Motors-sponsored league, winning 11 out of 12 fixtures to retain the championship and then adding the new-look Handicap Cup to do the double.

Only runners-up Ludlow Castle managed to beat them in their home match in the league while Burway won all six of their handicap games.

But it was Castle’s Mal Griffiths who pipped team-mate Nathan Baker to the league averages award after both won 11 out of their 12 matches.

The top bowlers in the Oswestry League will aim to light up the evening tonight in a bid to win the final honour of the season.

Four sides will contest the semi-finals and final of the main Floodlight competition at Johnstown from 7pm.

The last four in the consolation KO battled it out at the same venue last week when Chirk B beat Johnstown A 83-67 in the four-a-side finale, the winning squad comprising Meurig Davies, Craig Lewis, Matt Lewis, Carl Pemberton, and Mike Hughes.

It means Chirk AAA, having won the first division championship, will have plenty to celebrate at the league’s presentation night at Bersham Club in Wrexham on Friday, October 13, tickets costing £12 being available from comps chief Roger Candlin.

A Telford bowling club that celebrated its centenary this year is making headlines again today.

Trench are the winners of the Shropshire’s Best Kept Green title for 2023 and will receive the award and prize money in their clubhouse this afternoon.

Roger Moore, marketing manager of sponsors Dennis UK-Sisis, was due to make the presentations with Whixall the runners-up and Edgmond and Tilstock joint third.

The greens of the six county finalists were judged in August on a variety of factors including grass cover, thatch, disease, running surface, weed control, depth of roots and green surrounds.

A spokesman for the judges said: “All six finalists should be mightily proud of themselves – and all the greenkeepers need to take a bow for their sterling efforts in producing greens that any bowler would love to play on.”

Two Shropshire affiliated veterans bowling leagues are counting down to big events tomorrow. Finals day and prize-giving in the Malpas Senior Citizens League takes place at Malpas Farmers from 11am, the finals of the Anne Guinney and Dick Allen singles knockouts to be played as well as semi-finals and final of the Colin Paxton doubles trophy.

The afternoon is semi-finals time in the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League’s Eric Dobson and Geoff Brookes team knockouts.

Champions again Adderley A take on Bridgewater at Victoria in the main knockout while Woore A face second division winners Hodnet at Joules in Drayton.