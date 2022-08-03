Emotional day for Shropshire's Callum Wraight after second All England win

Callum Wraight celebrates winning the British Senior Merit a second time

The words of Shropshire bowls magician Callum Wraight just hours after winning the British Senior Merit for the second time with a fabulous display that drove his opponents mad at Hawcoat Sports Club in Barrow.

He repeated his success of 2009 with an amazing late burst, beating Gary Owen of the Potteries 21-9 in Saturday’s final after 21-8 romps over Russell Prosser (Warwick & Worcester) in the last eight and local Cumbrian man Ian France in the semi-finals.

“You have no idea just how much Saturday meant to me,” said the elated 35-year-old from Shrewsbury, who unbelievably added the Richmond Classic title in Liverpool 24 hours later. “I now go into a very small select few players who can say they have won the All England twice.

“The first time was amazing as I was only a young lad learning my trade – I was completely fearless and probably didn’t understand the enormity of the competition.

“However, 13 years on, I have been round the block a few times in this game of bowls and have a tremendous amount of experience, which I’m confident was a massive help with dealing with such pressures on Saturday. Especially being a heavy favourite from the off and knowing the bookmakers stood to lose over 10 grand if I won meant that I had quite a lot of support, and from the few from Shropshire who had travelled up.”

And Wraight was quick to pinpoint the turning point of the day at a venue he had played at as a 21-year-old.

“I always say that there is always one key moment on any day and for me it came in the last 16 against one of the top players in the sport and a good friend of mine in Tom Vickers.”

A 60-yard strike at 19 across eventually led to him winning 21-19 – and then there was no looking back.

“After that I seem to go into overdrive, rattling off my quarters and semis to go into the final against another top player who I have the utmost respect for in Gary Owen.

“But I knew that he lost in the final of the last All England that was played three years ago in Derby and that had to be lurking in his mind somewhere.

“So I knew it was imperative to start well and, 10-0 up after five ends, you can’t start any better than that.

“I raced 19-3 up and quickly realised that I was about to achieve my bowling dream for a second time.

“I stumbled over the line 21-9 but the realisation had already hit me and I was extremely emotional.

“My mum (Tracey) and Rich (step dad) were both there, just like at the Northern Club in 2009, but this time it was special for other reasons as well.

“Because my wonderful partner Zoe, who is so supportive of me was there, and so were my beautiful two children, Olivia and Harry – and her face when she came running on the green is something I will never forget as she only turned four two days previously.

“Unfortunately this time my nan (Nina Hanlin) wasn’t able to be there but I was in contact after every game and we had an emotional chat down the phone immediately after the final.”

After Barrow it was Richmond Classic success thanks to a 21-17 final win over Darren Plenderleith and then on the Conway Festival for Wraight and his young family.

And he reflected: “All I can say is that I have put in a lot of hard work and effort into this sport and made a lot of sacrifices.

“So it’s pleasing that I’ve been rewarded so wonderfully for my hours of dedication that I have put in over the past 20 years.”