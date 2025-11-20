Shrews Views S5 E9: Gritty Salop and the AI revolution!
Jonny Drury is joined by Jack Groom for the latest episode of the Shrews Views podcast.
By Jonny Drury
In the new episode, Jack and Jonny reflect on the victory over Newport County in that huge bottom of the table clash.
They discuss Salop's backbone and recent improvements, look at the importance of Anthony Scully and why a striker is needed in January.
They also discuss the latest takeover developments and Salop moving into the world of AI.