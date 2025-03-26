Shrewsbury Town move swiftly to name Michael Appleton new head coach

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop have had a difficult 48 hours after their boss moved to League Two side Gillingham, but the club moved immediately to name his successor as the former Blackpool boss Appleton was appointed as head coach until the end of the season.

The 49-year-old has been in charge of Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester, Lincoln and Oxford.

His last club was Charlton, but he was sacked after a 12-game winless run back in January 2024.

Appleton will be in charge for Shrewsbury’s League One clash against Birmingham City this weekend where he will be joined by his assistant coach Richard O’Donnell.