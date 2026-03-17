Black music ‘makes up 80% of UK recorded music revenue over past three decades’

Black music has made up 80% of the UK’s recorded music revenue over the past three decades, new figures show.

The report, by industry body UK Music, examined the cultural and commercial impact black music – defined as music that has its roots and inspiration from the culture, beliefs and traditions of black people and the African diaspora – has had on the wider industry.

Titled Black Music Means Business: Driving Economic Growth In The UK, the report found that over the past 30 years, black music by both British and international artists has contributed £24.5 billion out of a total of £30.0 billion in revenue across the UK’s recorded music market.

The genres were broken down into three categories and found that black British genres, including Dubstep, Grime, and Lovers Rock, generated over £1.24 billion over the past three decades.

Stormzy is one of a number of major black British artists (Lucy North/PA)

During the same period, artists making core black music genres, such as African genres, Hip-Hop and Rap and Motown, amounted to £4.83 billion in sales.

Finally, genres which originated from black music and produced by British artists, such as Blues, Pop and Rock, contributed a total of £11.9 billion.

Ammo Talwar, chair of UK Music’s Diversity Taskforce, which led the report, said: “The aim of the report is to act as an advocacy tool and rallying cry, that is a catalyst for ongoing analysis, growth, increased representation, equity and stronger collaboration, thereby building confidence in black music.

“The report should give us great optimism for the future of black British music. However, this phenomenal cultural force must be nurtured.”

The study used data from 1994 until 2023 as well as interviews and roundtable research with insights from music industry executives and artists to assess the impact black music has in creating a sense of national identity and culture, its commercial impact and how it has contributed to shaping community and music infrastructure across the country.

Olivia Dean won artist of the year at the Brits (Doug Peters/PA)

Despite its notable contribution to the music industry and UK economy, the report found a lack of representation for black talent at more senior industry levels as well as an ongoing pay gap and barriers for career progression.

It recommended a number of measures to address these challenges including a call to recognise black music genres within the school curriculum, Government-led investment to support black music genres, and greater support across the industry for performance spaces and recording studios.

Paulette Long, vice chair of UK Music Diversity Taskforce, added: “The data shows that black music is a central commercial driver of the UK music industry, but it also reveals a clear opportunity gap.

“If we want continued growth and global competitiveness, we must invest in the infrastructure, talent, and leadership behind it. This report is both a celebration and a call to action.”

UK Music chief executive, Tom Kiehl, described black music as integral to “powering music in the UK”, highlighting the need to continue shaping the music industry to genuinely reflect “the full diversity of the UK”.