One dead and six injured after canopy collapse at New Delhi airport

One person died and six others were injured when part of a canopy at New Delhi airport collapsed as heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed the Indian capital, officials said.

All flight departures from Terminal One at Indira Gandhi International Airport were temporarily suspended as rescuers cleared the debris to rescue people trapped underneath, the airport authority said.

The collapse occurred at Terminal One, which is used for domestic operations at New Delhi’s main airport.

Cars in the pick-up and drop-off area of the terminal were damaged when support beams also collapsed (AP)

The fire services control room said the injured were taken to a hospital.

“Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy of the old departure forecourt” collapsed at around 5am, an airport authority statement said.

In addition to the roof, some support beams also collapsed, damaging cars in the pick-up and drop-off area at the terminal, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency said.

Crews worked to remove water outside the airport following a heavy downpour (Shonal Ganguly/AP)

One of the six injured people was rescued from a car on which an iron beam had fallen, PTI said.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said first responders were working at the site and advised airlines to assist all affected passengers.

“Rescue operations are still ongoing,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.