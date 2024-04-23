Moscow court rejects US journalist Evan Gershkovich’s appeal

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain jailed on espionage charges until at least late June, after a Moscow court on Tuesday rejected his appeal that sought to end his pre-trial detention.

The 32-year-old US citizen was detained in late March 2023 while on a reporting trip and has spent more than a year behind bars.

Last month, his arrest was extended until June 30 in a ruling he and his defence lawyers later appealed against.

The appeal was heard by a Moscow appellate court on Tuesday and rejected.

His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have to support the espionage charges.

Mr Gershkovich and his employer have denied the allegations, and the US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained.