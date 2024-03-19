Dries Van Noten to step down from role at fashion brand
The Belgian fashion designer said his successor will be announced at a later date.
Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is to step down from his namesake brand at the end of June.
Van Noten said on Tuesday that the 2025 men’s spring-summer collection will be the last in his current role. He said the women’s collection will be designed by his studio.
His successor will be announced at a later stage.
“I have been preparing for this moment for a while and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand,” Van Noten said.