Bus crash near Venice kills at least 20 people

World NewsPublished:

The crash happened in the suburb of Mestre.

Mestre in Venice
Mestre in Venice

A bus has crashed off an elevated street near the Italian city of Venice, killing at least 20 people and injuring others, authorities said.

The crash happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.

City mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.

Emergency crews were on the scene.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News