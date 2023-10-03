Bus crash near Venice kills at least 20 people

Mestre in Venice

A bus has crashed off an elevated street near the Italian city of Venice, killing at least 20 people and injuring others, authorities said.

The crash happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice.

City mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims” on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few metres before crashing close to Mestre’s railway tracks, where it caught fire.

Emergency crews were on the scene.