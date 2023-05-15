‘Godfather of poker’ Doyle Brunson dies aged 89

Obit Doyle Brunson

Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, has died aged 89.

Brunson’s agent Brian Balsbaugh posted a statement on Twitter from the family.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson,” the statement read.

“He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We’ll have more to say over the coming days as we honour his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace.”

Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker and also known as Texas Dolly, won 10 World Series of Poker (WSOP) tournaments — second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16.

He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.

He wrote a book called Super System in 1979, which was one of the first books to delve into poker strategy and created a lasting impact that helped bring many others to the game.

Five-time WSOP winner Scotty Nguyen tweeted that he “can’t believe this day has come – you will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby! Mr Brunson, you made poker what it is baby! thank you for what you give to all of us baby! RIP Mr Doyle Brunson THE GODFATHER OF POKER.”

His influence carried beyond poker.

“This one is a heartbreaker,” actor James Woods tweeted. “Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips.