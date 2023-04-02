Ryuichi Sakamoto who wrote music for The Last Emperor and The Revenant dies

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese composer who wrote the music for Hollywood movies such as The Last Emperor and The Revenant, has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Mr Sakamoto died on March 28.

Mr Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence, alongside David Bowie.

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi.