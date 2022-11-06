Duran Duran and Lionel Richie among stars inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Inductees John Taylor, from left, Simon Le Bon, and Roger Taylor of Duran Duran perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles

Lionel Richie soared, Pat Benatar roared and Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated, as the three acts found different ways to celebrate being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Duran Duran were the first act inducted at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles after a memorable speech from a shaven-headed Robert Downey Jr, and took the stage by launching into their 1981 breakthrough hit Girls On Film.

The shrieking crowd was there for it, but the music was not.

Inductees Duran Duran during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The band was all but inaudible other than singer Simon Le Bon, whose vocals were essentially acapella.

It was a fun if inauspicious beginning to a mostly slick and often triumphant show.

“The wonderful spontaneous world of rock ‘n’ roll!” the 64-year-old Le Bon shouted as the band stopped for a do-over.

“We just had to prove to you that we weren’t lip-synching.”

They kicked back in at full volume, playing a set that included Hungry Like The Wolf and Ordinary World, quickly snapping back into what Downey called their essential quality: “CSF – cool, sophisticated fun.”

Simon Le Bon, left, and John Taylor of Duran Duran perform (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Le Bon and bandmates John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes provided what the singer said in his acceptance speech was the essence of their job over the past 40 years: “We get to make people feel better about themselves.”

Missing was original guitarist Andy Taylor, who is four years into a fight with advanced prostate cancer.

“I’m truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn’t make it,” Taylor said in a letter read by Le Bon.

“I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Lionel Richie brought both chill and warmth to the room hours later, opening his set with a spare rendition of his ballad Hello that seemed to make him nearly break down from the weight of the moment.

Lenny Kravitz, left, dabs inductee Lionel Richie with a cloth after his performance during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“His songs are the soundtrack of my life, your life, everyone’s life,” Lenny Kravitz said in inducting Richie.

“To name all of his brilliant songs would take, well, all night long,” he added, invoking the name of the hit Richie would light up the room with a few minutes later in a singalong set that brought the night’s most enthusiastic reaction.

After performing Hello, Richie breezed into his 1977 hit with the Commodores, Easy.

The vibe went from smooth to triumphant when Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance to play a guitar solo and swap vocals with Richie.

Dave Grohl, right, performs with inductee Lionel Richie (Chris Pizzello/AP)

In his acceptance speech, Richie lashed out at those during his career who accused him of straying too far from his black roots.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is not a colour,” he said.

“It is a feeling. It is a vibe. And if we let that vibe come through, this room will grow and grow and grow.”

Eurythmics took the stage next with a soulful, danceable rendition of 1986’s Missionary Man.

Inductees Annie Lennox, left, and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics speak during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Well I was born an original sinner, I was born from original sin,” singer Annie Lennox belted out, bringing the audience clapping and to its feet four hours into the show.

It was followed by a rousing rendition of their best-known hit Sweet Dreams.

Moments later her musical partner, Dave Stewart, called Lennox “one of the greatest performers, singers and songwriters of all time”.

“Thank you, Dave, for this great adventure,” a tearful Lennox said.

Hitmakers of the 1980s defined the night, with Pat Benatar, Richie and Eurythmics accepting their places in the Hall along with Carly Simon.

“Pat always reached into the deepest part of herself and came roaring out of the speakers,” Sheryl Crowe said in her speech inducting Benatar.

“She rocked as hard as any man but still kept her identity as a woman.”

Inductees Pat Benatar, left, and Neil Giraldo (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Benatar took the stage and displayed that power moments later.

“We are young,” the 69-year-old sang, her long grey hair flowing as she soared through a version of 1983’s Love Is A Battlefield with so much improvisation that most in the crowd did not recognise it until halfway through the first verse.

“This is the one that started it,” she said launching into the next song, 1979’s Heartbreaker, as most of the audience stood and sang along.

It included a blistering solo from Neil Giraldo, Benatar’s long-time musical partner, husband, co-grandparent and now fellow member of the Hall.

Carly Simon was also a notable absence among the inductees, with the ceremony coming two weeks after she lost sisters Joanna Simon and Lucy Simon, both also singers, to cancer on back-to-back days.

Simon was a first-time nominee this year more than 25 years after becoming eligible.

Presenter Sara Bareilles praised the legendary singer-songwriter’s “fierce intelligence and soulful vulnerability” before singing a version of her James Bond theme Nobody Does It Better in her place.

Olivia Rodrigo performs inductee Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Olivia Rodrigo, 60 years Simon’s junior and by far the youngest performer of the night, then took the stage to sing her signature song You’re So Vain.

Harry Belafonte, 95, was another missing musical giant.

He did not make an appearance for his induction.

Janet Jackson introduces inductees Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (Chris Pizzello/AP)

In a few cases the presenters were better known than those they inducted.

Janet Jackson appeared in a black suit with a massive pile of hair atop her head, remaking the cover of her breakthrough album Control, as she inducted the two men who made that and many other records with her, writer-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Bruce Springsteen introduces inductee Jimmy Iovine (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The crowd welcomed Bruce Springsteen with shouts of “Bruuuce!” as he inducted Jimmy Iovine, founder of Interscope records and the engineer on Springsteen’s Born To Run album.

Judas Priest showed they could still bang their grey heads as they lit up the room with hits including Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight.

“They defined the sound we call heavy metal,” Alice Cooper said, inducting the group.

Inductees Judas Priest perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Singer Rob Halford praised the heavy metal community for being “all inclusive”.

“Hello, I’m the gay guy in the group,” Halford, who broke ground when he came out in 1998, said to open his acceptance speech.