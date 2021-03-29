Partial lockdown imposed in capital of Pakistan after surge in virus

People at a vaccine centre in Lahore (K. M. Chaudary/AP)

Pakistani authorities imposed a partial lockdown in several more high-risk areas in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the country after the positivity rate from coronavirus infections jumped to over 11%.

Pakistan is facing another surge in coronavirus infections which officials say is worse than last year’s outbreak when Pakistan had to impose a nationwide lockdown.

On Monday, authorities in the eastern Punjab province also announced a two-week long partial lockdown in high-risk cities from April 1 in an effort aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

A lone man walks past shops closed due to the new government instructions to control the spread of the coronavirus in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

So far, Pakistan’s government has avoided a nationwide lockdown to spare the country’s ailing economy from more damage.

On Monday, Pakistan reported 41 additional deaths and 4,525 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.