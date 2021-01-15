National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy

NRA Bankruptcy

The National Rifle Association announced it has filed for bankruptcy and will seek to incorporate the nation’s most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York.

The announcement made on the NRA’s website comes months after New York’s attorney general sued the organisation over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the NRA, which last year laid off dozens of employees, cancelled its national convention and hampered fundraising.

But the NRA claimed in announcing the move that the organisation was “in its strongest financial condition in years”.

BREAKING NEWS: @NRA Dumps New York to Reincorporate in Texas, Announces New Strategic Plan "This is a transformational moment in the history of the NRA," says NRA CEO & EVP Wayne LaPierre. Visit https://t.co/bctdcmFBwl for more info! pic.twitter.com/k72QELZsbN — NRA (@NRA) January 15, 2021

The NRA said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Dallas federal court.

“The move will enable long-term, sustainable growth and ensure the NRA’s continued success as the nation’s leading advocate for constitutional freedom – free from the toxic political environment of New York,” the NRA said in a statement.