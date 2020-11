Pfizer and BioNTech seek emergency vaccine approval

Pfizer and BioNTech are to seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech are to seek emergency government approval for their coronavirus vaccine, as the US aims to begin administering doses by the end of the year.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the companies would seek an emergency use authorisation on Friday from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The application and clinical trial data will be reviewed by an independent board of scientists before approval is granted.

Mr Azar said: “Hope and help are on the way.”

This week the companies said their vaccine was 95% effective.