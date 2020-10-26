Donald Trump and Joe Biden enter final full week of campaigning

President Donald Trump plans to intensify an already breakneck travel schedule in the final full week of the presidential campaign, overlooking a surge of coronavirus cases in the US and a fresh outbreak in his own White House.

Mr Trump is expected to hit nearly a dozen states in his last-ditch effort to recover ground from Democrat Joe Biden, including Sunday’s trip to Maine and Tuesday’s to Nebraska.

Both states award electoral votes by congressional district and could be crucial in a tight election.

He will hold 11 rallies in the final 48 hours alone.

Mr Biden, too, plans to pick up his travel schedule, aiming to hit the six battleground states the campaign sees as key to his chances, some with socially distanced in-person events and others with virtual events.

On Tuesday the former vice president is travelling to Georgia, a state that has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in more than a quarter-century but where polls show a tight race.

The final week of the campaign is colliding with deepening concerns about a public health crisis in the US.

Mr Trump is eager for voters to focus on almost anything else, worried that he will lose if the election becomes a referendum on his handling of the pandemic.

Mr Biden is working to ensure the race is just that, hitting Mr Trump on the virus and presenting himself as a safer, more stable alternative.

The stakes were clear this weekend as the White House became the locus for a second outbreak of the virus in a month.

Several close aides to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus, including his chief of staff, Marc Short.

Mike Pence, though, was insistent on maintaining his aggressive political calendar, even though he was deemed a “close contact” of his adviser, claiming the privileges of being an “essential employee”.

The latest outbreak has served as a potent metaphor for the divergent approaches the Trump and Biden campaigns have taken to the virus.

Folks, with just nine days until Election Day, your support is more important than ever. Every dollar counts during this final stretch. If you're able, please chip in today: https://t.co/zsgPxXrflF — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 25, 2020

On Sunday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said that “we’re not going to control the pandemic” and the focus should be on containment and treatment.

Mr Trump aims to pack thousands of people, most without face coverings, across some of the upper Midwestern states bearing the brunt of the surge.

“We want normal life to resume,” Mr Trump said on Sunday.

“We just want normal life.”

Mr Meadows, pressed to explain why the pandemic cannot be reined in, said: “Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu.”

The White House (Niall Carson/PA)

He told CNN’s State Of The Union” that the government was focused on getting effective therapeutics and vaccines to market.

Mr Biden, in a statement, said Mr Meadows’ comments continued with the Trump administration waving “the white flag of defeat” in the face of the virus.

Mr Biden’s team argues the coronavirus is likely to blot out any other issues that might come up in the final days of the campaign — including Mr Biden’s recent debate-stage comment in which he affirmed he’d transition away from oil, later walked back as a transition away from federal subsidies.

That strategy appeared to pay off as the outbreak in Pence’s staff refocused the national conversation once again on the pandemic.

“A Pennsylvania Appeals Court turns down the Trump Administrations request for Poll Watchers to monitor satellite election offices.” @OANN How terrible is this? We are just seeking a fair vote count. This can only lead to very bad things. Bad intentions much??? Disgraceful!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

Mr Trump and his team, meanwhile, have struggled to settle on a closing message, with the undisciplined candidate increasingly trusting his gut over his advisers.

He has grasped for dirt on his Democratic rival and used apocalyptic terms to describe a Biden presidency, but Mr Biden has thus far proven more resilient to such attacks than Mr Trump’s 2016 rival.

“You can certainly expect that (Biden) will focus on Covid as it continues to, unfortunately, rise all across the country,” Mr Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in an interview.

“It’s it is disrupting people’s lives and people are looking for a leader to put in place plans to get it under control.”

With more than a third of the expected ballots in the election already cast, it may become increasingly challenging for Mr Trump and Mr Biden to reshape the contours of the race.