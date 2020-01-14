World’s largest asset manager BlackRock shifts focus onto climate change

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, will make climate change central to its investment decisions going forward.

Founder and CEO Laurence Fink, who oversees the management of about seven trillion US dollars in funds (£5.38 trillion), said in his influential annual letter to CEOs on Tuesday that he believes we are “on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance” because of a warming planet.

Today, Larry Fink shares his annual letter to CEOs. Learn more about our commitment to making sustainability our standard for investing: https://t.co/NCYW1iwj3Z #BLKSustainability pic.twitter.com/sz5TuSTwjI — BlackRock (@blackrock) January 14, 2020

Climate change has become the top issue raised by clients, Mr Fink said, and added it will affect everything from municipal bonds to long-term mortgages for homes.

The New York firm is taking immediate action, exiting investments in coal used to generate power, and it will begin asking clients to disclose their climate-related risks.