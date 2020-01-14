Advertising
World’s largest asset manager BlackRock shifts focus onto climate change
CEO and founder Laurence Fink said he believes there will be a fundamental reshaping of finance because of a warming planet.
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, will make climate change central to its investment decisions going forward.
Founder and CEO Laurence Fink, who oversees the management of about seven trillion US dollars in funds (£5.38 trillion), said in his influential annual letter to CEOs on Tuesday that he believes we are “on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance” because of a warming planet.
Climate change has become the top issue raised by clients, Mr Fink said, and added it will affect everything from municipal bonds to long-term mortgages for homes.
The New York firm is taking immediate action, exiting investments in coal used to generate power, and it will begin asking clients to disclose their climate-related risks.
