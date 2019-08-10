At least 13 reported dead as typhoon hits China

At least 13 people have been killed after Typhoon Lekima stuck the coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees, Chinese state TV reported.

Another 16 people are missing after Lekima hit land in Zhejiang province, the report said. It added that more than 200 houses collapsed and 3,200 were damaged.

More than a million people were evacuated before the storm struck, the official Xinhua News Agency said, including 253,000 in Shanghai.

State TV said 2,100 flights and some train services were cancelled. Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed train to Pudong International Airport.