Menu

Advertising

At least 13 reported dead as typhoon hits China

World News | Published:

Another 16 people are missing after Lekima made landfall south of Shanghai.

Typhoon weather

At least 13 people have been killed after Typhoon Lekima stuck the coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees, Chinese state TV reported.

Another 16 people are missing after Lekima hit land in Zhejiang province, the report said. It added that more than 200 houses collapsed and 3,200 were damaged.

More than a million people were evacuated before the storm struck, the official Xinhua News Agency said, including 253,000 in Shanghai.

State TV said 2,100 flights and some train services were cancelled. Authorities in Shanghai also shut down the high-speed train to Pudong International Airport.

World News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News