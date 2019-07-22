Protesters attacked by masked assailants in Hong Kong metro station

Masked assailants have attacked commuters including protesters at a Hong Kong metro station, according to footage broadcast by local media.

The attackers were dressed in white with black masks pulled over their heads while the protesters were clad in their trademark black clothing and yellow hard hats.

Footage from Apple Daily showed the attackers using umbrellas to beat people in the station and inside a train carriage.

Protesters have been attacked in a metro station in Hong Kong (Bobby Yip/AP)

Commuters filmed by Stand News and iCABLE angrily accused police officers of not intervening in the attack.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement shortly after midnight that commuters had been attacked at a station in the city’s Yuen Long district, leading to “confrontations and injuries”.

The statement also said that “some radical protesters initiated a series of violent acts… despite repeated warnings” by the police. They said the acts included the hurling of petrol bombs, setting fires and throwing bricks.

“This is absolutely unacceptable to Hong Kong as a society that observes the rule of law,” the statement said, referring to the acts of the attackers as well as the protesters.

Earlier, Hong Kong police launched tear gas at protesters as a massive pro-democracy march continued late into the evening.

The action was the latest confrontation between police and demonstrators who have taken to the streets to protest against an extradition bill and call for electoral reforms in the Chinese territory.

The march reached its police-designated end point in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district in the late afternoon, but thousands continued, at various points occupying key government and business districts. They then headed for the Liaison Office, which represents China’s Communist Party-led central government within the city.

Protesters targeted the National Emblem of the People’s Republic of China (Bobby Yip/AP)

Protesters threw eggs at the building and spray-painted its surrounding surveillance cameras. China’s national emblem, which adorns the front of the Liaison Office, was splattered with black ink.

Organisers said 430,000 people participated in the march, while police said there were 138,000 during the procession’s “peak period”.

Large protests began early last month in Hong Kong in opposition to a contentious extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to stand trial in mainland China, where critics say their rights would be compromised.

Protesters march in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has declared the bill dead, but protesters are dissatisfied with her refusal to formally withdraw the legislation. Some are also calling for her to resign amid growing concerns about the steady erosion of civil rights in the city.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was handed back to China in 1997 and was promised certain democratic freedoms under the framework of “one country, two systems.”

Fuelled by anger at Ms Lam and an enduring distrust of the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing, the current demonstrations have ballooned into calls for electoral reform and an investigation into alleged police brutality.