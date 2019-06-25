Menu

Israel’s SpaceIL will not try second moonshot

World News | Published:

Its spacecraft attempted to be the first privately funded lunar mission, but failed to make a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The SpaceIL lunar module

The Israeli company that attempted to put an unmanned craft on the moon says it will not try a second moonshot.

SpaceIL said its lunar mission in April has been widely hailed as “an exceptional success”, despite crash landing on the moon.

It says that “an attempt to repeat a trip to the moon is not enough of a challenge” and will instead search for a different mission.

The SpaceIL “Beresheet” spacecraft attempted to be the first privately funded lunar mission, but failed to make a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The company launched in 2011 and initially competed for Google’s Lunar Xprize, a 20 million US dollar (£15.75 million) challenge for private companies to land on the moon.

