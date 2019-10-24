Shropshire Star comment: Thinking small on high street makes big sense

Understandably, when we talk about the growing number of empty shops in our town and city centres, much of the focus has been on the demise of major stores.

The likes of Woolworths and BHS are long gone, proving to be the start of a worrying trend that has seen dozens of other favourites hit the buffers.

Once dominant chains including Thomas Cook, Karen Millen, Jack Wills, Patisserie Valerie and Debenhams went into administration this year, following hot on the heels of the collapse of House of Fraser, Maplin and Poundworld in 2018.

The list goes on, and it is impossible for town planners not to be concerned about the gaps they have left in the country’s retail offer.

The closures – and the associated drop in footfall – has prompted moves to dramatically change the face of our shopping areas by transforming them into places that mix retail, leisure and homes. While this appears to be a positive way forward, it is also apparent that small independent businesses are starting to grow.

According to a new study, hair salons, coffee shops, tattoo and piercing parlours and funeral directors are bucking the trend and thriving where bigger stores have fallen by the wayside.

It is easy to see why so many of these independent stores have been doing well, despite the difficult and uncertain economic climate. They tend to offer a personal touch that is obviously not available via internet shopping. It is also true that many of them offer services or food that can only be experienced in person.

Added to that is the emergence of a refreshingly positive attitude in young people to move away from the noughties obsession with online shopping.

You can’t buy a great cup of coffee on the internet, and you certainly can’t get a decent haircut. The high streets of the future will be places to meet and socialise as much as they are shopping centres.