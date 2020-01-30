‘Tiny’ pygmy chameleons hatch at Chester Zoo

Three bearded pygmy chameleons the size of a pencil tip have emerged from their eggs at Chester Zoo.

The chameleons, who hatched on January 23 after a 70-day incubation period, belong to one of Africa’s smallest reptile species.

The current population of pygmy chameleons, found only in the coastal forests of Tanzania, is unknown, with no research ever been carried out on their habitat and numbers in the wild.

Ben Baker, team manager of reptiles at the zoo, said: “There is currently very little known about bearded pygmy chameleons, especially information about how they live in the isolated forests of Tanzania. As a group, however, we do know that chameleons are one of Africa’s most threatened reptiles.

“These tiny hatchlings will grow to be just three inches in length. At the moment, they’re being cared for in our special, behind-the-scenes rearing facilities.

“The new clutch will play a vital role in establishing a new breeding programme… This will allow us to create a sustainable population and help gather new information about the species that has previously been unavailable to us, helping us play a key role in preventing the extinction of chameleons and other reptiles in the future.”