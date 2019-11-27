Writer offers to buy film tickets for lonely Americans during Thanksgiving break

A writer is offering to pay for film tickets for lonely Americans during the Thanksgiving holiday.

American TV writer and podcaster Ira Madison III tweeted: “Happy holidays! Queen & Slim is in theatres now and if you’re spending the holidays alone and want to see it or you can’t afford a ticket, DM me your receipt and I’ll Venmo you the price of the ticket.

“This offer is available until I run out of the money I set aside for it.”

Mr Madison said he had already paid out for several people to see the movie.

He told the PA news agency: “I saw Roxane Gay bought out a theatre and my friend Joel Kim Booster did the same with Venmo-ing ticket money for Crazy Rich Asians.

“And I know Lena and recently did a Q&A with her in Toronto at TIFF on Sunday where we talked about how it’s important for people to get to see the movie who need to see it.”

Don’t forget to send me your Venmo name lol — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 27, 2019

He added that it was important for the film to be seen by “black audiences” and those “who might not have the money to spend on a movie ticket during the holidays”.

“Getting more people to see it period helps show that people will show up for movies from black creators.”

The film follows a couple, Slim and Queen, as their first date takes an unexpected turn that sees the pair go on the run to evade the law.