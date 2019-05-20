Watch as a suspected meteorite flashes over Northern Australia

Residents in northern Australia described a bright flash and rattling windows after a suspected meteorite was caught on camera.

CCTV footage from Northern Territory Police appeared to capture an object streaking across the sky over Tennant Creek just after midnight.

There were sightings in Alice Springs as well, while the whereabouts of the object are unknown.

“A first flash, it went a bit dull, and then it went intensely bright and then it was over in just a matter of seconds,” said Alex Nelson, a resident of Alice Springs.