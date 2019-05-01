Advertising
Choir sings moving tribute outside Soho pub to mark 20 years since hate attack
The London Gay Men’s Chorus performed at a vigil for the victims of a nail bomb attack at the Admiral Duncan pub in 1999.
Part of Soho came to a standstill on Tuesday evening as the London Gay Men’s Chorus performed a moving tribute to mark 20 years since a hate attack at a popular pub.
The choir sang at a vigil where hundreds of people had gathered to remember the victims of a nail bomb attack that targeted the LGBTQ+ community on April 30 1999, killing three people, including a pregnant woman, and injuring 79 others.
The choir sang Simon And Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water outside the Admiral Duncan pub in Old Compton Street.
The 1999 attack followed two separate blasts within two weeks which targeted minority groups in London – in Brixton, and in Brick Lane in the East End.
Andrea Dykes, John Light and Nick Moore were killed in Soho in what was the last of bombings.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “Today marks 20 years since the horrific nail bomb attack at the Admiral Duncan pub in Soho. It was the third in a series of cowardly attacks that targeted London’s black, Asian, and LGBT+ communities.
“It’s vital that we ensure we continue to defeat those who seek to divide us by showing how we don’t just tolerate our differences in London, but respect and celebrate them. London’s diversity will always be our greatest strength.”
The Admiral Duncan first opened in 1832, and is known as one of Soho’s oldest gay pubs.
Steve Doran, who attended the vigil, said on Twitter: “Attended a very moving service and event today for the victims of the three bombs that went off in London … Hatred will never win.”
