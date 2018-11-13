Menu

Advertising

Take a look inside this gravity-defying Upside Down House

Viral news | Published:

One of the UK’s more unusual tourist attractions.

The Upside Down House

Welcome to the Upside Down House.

The Upside Down House
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Described by organisers as a “zero-gravity illusion experience”, the Bournemouth attraction is now welcoming visitors who are looking for something a bit different.

The Upside Down House
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The upside down wooden structure is fully furnished across two floors, with rooms including a bedroom, bathroom and office.

The Upside Down House
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

And of course, it’s the perfect opportunity for a few mind-bending Instagram snaps.

The Upside Down House
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Advertising

The exhibit follows similar projects in places including Taipei and Lithuania.

The Upside Down House
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

It took about 11 days to put together, but will continue to have its look refreshed as the seasons progress until it closes at the end of June.

The Upside Down House
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The attraction is open between midday and 9pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday, costing £4 in the week and a fiver at the weekend.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News