Donald Trump said he met the president of the US Virgin Islands. Oh wait, that’s him

Donald Trump appeared to forget who the president of the US Virgin islands was when he said he “met” him.

Speaking to the audience and the media at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, Trump said: “I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands.”

He added: “The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we’ll be there, we’re going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice.”

Donald Trump and first lady Melania with US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp (AP Photo/(Evan Vucci/AP)

As the president of the United States, Trump’s jurisdiction extends to several US territories including Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam and the US Virgin Islands – which was torn apart by Hurricane Irma last month.

This pretty much summarizes the mainland confusion about residents in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands actually being U.S. citizens. https://t.co/1ixZFbD2lH — Jordyn Holman (@JordynJournals) October 13, 2017

The official transcript of Trump’s speech from the White House was later corrected to “governor”.

The official White House transcript of Trump saying he met with the "president" of the Virgin Islands (aka himself). ? pic.twitter.com/AWJLMxCgmF — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 13, 2017

Advertising

But that hasn’t stopped the internet from rolling out the jokes.

Trump meeting with the president of the Virgin Islands. pic.twitter.com/wcACdUjNt4 — Autumn Chiklis (@AutumnChiklis) October 13, 2017

I am announcing my candidacy to serve as the next president of the U.S. Virgin Islands. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) October 14, 2017

I bet Trump DID have a conversation with the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands. By looking in the mirror & saying how great he’s doing. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 13, 2017

Advertising

PICTURED: Trump meeting with the President of the Virgin Islands pic.twitter.com/lGgxC6gXp5 — BOO!by cappucino (@bobbycappucino) October 13, 2017

The Virgin Islands are on an alternate timeline where things are much better. https://t.co/ShylJF7w6W — Bethany Khan (@BethanyKhan) October 13, 2017

Trump’s slip comes only a day after after his energy secretary Rick Perry made a similar error on Puerto Rico by calling the island “a country”.