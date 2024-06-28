Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Starmer says Namaste to final days of campaigning

The Labour leader visited a Hindu temple in London on Friday.

Published
Sir Keir Starmer wearing a flower garland and glasping his hands together in front of his chest

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a Hindu temple in London on Friday, joining prayer ceremonies and chatting with children.

He wore a floral garland round his neck and had a traditional mark applied to his forehead at the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury.

Sir Keir Starmer pours liquid over a golden statue
Sir Keir took part in a number of rituals while at the temple (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer clasps his hands together in front of his chest, with children behind him
The Labour leader took time for a moment of reflection during his visit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Keir Starmer in the centre of a group of school children
A group of school children then took it in turns to question Sir Keir (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, a visit from Rishi Sunak was on the menu for school children in Stockton-on-Tees, with the Prime Minister helping pupils make a fruit salad and then joining them in their outdoor mud kitchen.

Campaigning alongside Tory Stockton West candidate Matt Vickers, the Prime Minister joined lessons at Holy Trinity Rosehill CE Primary School.

Rishi Sunak smiles at a young girl looking at him
Mr Sunak accepted a cup of a fruity concoction mixed up by the young pupils (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak smiles while watching three school children prepare fruit
The Prime Minister watched on as the children cut up fruit in class, but was given a firm ‘No!’ by one young girl when he asked if he could take some fruit salad home (Danny Lawson/PA)

Later, Mr Sunak donned hi-vis and safety glasses to visit Redcar and Cleveland College in North Yorkshire.

Rishi Sunak sitting at a large table with several students
Mr Sunak sat down with several of the engineering apprentices and listened to their hopes for the next government (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak is handed bags of fish and chips
The Prime Minister then treated the media who were following his visit to fish and chips, from Sea Breeze in Redcar (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey sitting in front of a screen showing an image from when he was in the coalition cabinet with David Cameron and Jeremy Hunt
Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey appearing during a BBC General Election Panorama interview special (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan during a mock election event at Chichester Free School, surrounded by students in uniform
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan also went back to school when she and two other candidates in Chichester went to a husting event run by students (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A blue and yellow shop front with signage reading Rishi's Mega Mortgages
A faux Rishi’s Mega Mortgages shop front set up by the Labour Party in south London as an election stunt (Helen Corbett/PA)
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular