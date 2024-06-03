Nigel Farage enters election race as he announces he will stand in Clacton

Rishi Sunak faces a fresh electoral threat after Nigel Farage announced he will stand as a Reform UK candidate at the General Election.

Mr Farage announced he will contest Clacton, Essex, after it was also confirmed he will take over as leader of the party.

Speaking at a press conference in London to confirm his U-turn, Mr Farage said: “Difficult though it is, I can’t let down those millions of people, I simply can’t do it, it’d be wrong.

“So I have decided I’ve changed my mind, it’s allowed you know, it’s not always a sign of weakness, it could potentially be a sign of strength.

“So I am going to stand in this election.”

Mr Farage said he will launch his candidacy on Tuesday.