Family demands closure after waiting two years for inquest

The family of a man who drowned two years ago after going into the sea to rescue two children have said they want closure, a pre-inquest hearing has been told.

Hywel Morgan, 47, was pulled from the sea at Poppit Sands near St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire in June 2022 after getting caught in a riptide.

Mr Morgan is understood to have entered the water to help rescue a group of children who had got into difficulty, Dyfed-Powys Police said following the incident, with his family calling him a “hero”.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Pembrokeshire County Council on Thursday, Mr Morgan’s sister said they wanted answers to the circumstances surrounding his death after the coroner admitted some witness statements have not yet been taken.

Addressing the coroner, his sister, Marian Morgan said: “We want to find out exactly what happened.

“We have been told different things by different people – we need closure on it.”

Paul Bennett, the acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire, held the hearing to look at what witness evidence would be needed at a future inquest.

Mr Bennett offered an apology, saying it had only recently come to his attention that the police have not yet taken formal statements from a number of witnesses.

He said: “I am somewhat concerned about the passage of time that this has not been achieved and I know that my coroner’s officer has conveyed directly my concerns to the police around this.

“Matters are now in hand to resolve that issue. I want to proffer my profound apology that hasn’t been done in a timely manner.”

He said the scope of the future inquest would be “fairly narrow” looking at the events that took place on the day.

A further pre-inquest review hearing is expected to be held between September and October this year.

Mr Morgan – also known as Hyw – was described as a “devoted and loving father” in a family statement issued through the police following the incident.

They said: “Hyw was a hero.

“Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives.

“Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others.

“He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respected by all who knew him.”