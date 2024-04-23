Police confident they will catch whoever fatally shot dog walker

Police have said they are confident they will catch whoever killed a dogwalker shot more than two months ago as the murder inquiry continues.

Officers have visited 478 properties and interviewed more than 800 people as they investigate the murder of Brian Low in February.

Mr Low, 65, who had been walking his dog, was found dead on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy, Perthshire, at around 8.30am on Saturday February 17, with his black Labrador safe by his side.

His death was initially treated as “medical or non-suspicious” – however, concerns around the wound Mr Low had suffered were raised on Wednesday February 21 during an initial medical examination, and the police major investigation team was called in.

Detectives have been carrying out door-to-door investigations (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A post-mortem examination on February 23 established Mr Low had sustained a fatal gunshot and a murder inquiry was launched.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, who is leading the investigation, said police are keeping an “open mind”, but she believes the answer lies in the community.

She said: “It’s obviously quite an extensive investigation. We are keeping an open mind, there’s obviously quite an extensive inquiry, we’ve got a lot of work we’ve done, we’ve got a lot of work ongoing, we’re speaking to locals in the village as well.”

Ms Ferguson, of the Major Investigation Team, added: “I believe the answer lies in the community. Somebody out there knows who has done this and they need to come forward.”

Asked whether she is confident police will catch whoever killed Mr Low she replied: “Yes”.

She said: “Brian’s family are still coming to terms with what has happened and continue to be supported by specialist officers. They wish their privacy to be respected.

“Finding who did this is paramount. If you know anything that could help, please do the right thing and speak to police.”

Mr Low died from gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, according to his death certificate.

Detectives were carrying out door-to-door inquiries in Aberfeldy on Tuesday as officers try to piece together what happened.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They have identified more than 2,400 hours of CCTV footage which are currently being worked through as part of the investigation, known as Operation Newlane.

More than 30 officers are involved in the probe.

Detective Superintendent Ferguson said officers remain in the area to reassure the community.

She said: “I think we’ve got to remember that Aberfeldy is a safe place to live and work. These incidents are thankfully very rare.

“There are officers patrolling the village and they will continue to do so to give that reassurance, and I would say to anyone who has information to contact us.

“We have spoken to quite a number of people but anyone who hasn’t spoken to us or has information can come forward and speak to the inquiry team.”

As well as speaking to officers, people can submit information online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S04-PO1, call 101, quoting reference number 0884 of February 17, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Scotland’s police watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Low in the wake of the delay in treating his death as murder.

Detectives previously admitted evidence may have been lost amid the delay in setting up a crime scene which did not happen until four days after Mr Low’s body was discovered.