Body confirmed as that of sex offender wanted over woman’s murder, say police

The body of a man found earlier this week is that of a sex offender wanted for questioning after a woman’s murder, police have confirmed.

Avon and Somerset Police said a body found in a caravan near Cleeve Hill in Watchet, just after 2pm on April 4, is that of Richard Scatchard, 70, from Minehead, Somerset.

Scatchard went missing from his home address on October 15 last year following the death of Kelly Faiers, 61, from Weston-super-Mare.

The police previously warned that Scatchard, who was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims, posed a serious risk to women with whom he formed relationships.

Kelly Faiers was found dead at Scatchard’s home address in October (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The force said he was wanted on recall to prison, as well as in connection with the murder investigation into Ms Faiers’ death.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, of the major crime investigation team, said: “Both Kelly’s family and Richard Scatchard’s family were notified after the body was found earlier this week.

“We have now informed both families that the body recovered has been confirmed as Scatchard.

“While it is apparent Scatchard died some time ago, the forensic post-mortem examination proved inconclusive in determining the cause of death.

“Therefore, as is routine in such cases, we continue to treat the death as unexplained, albeit we are not aware at this time of there being any suspicious circumstances.

“Inquiries will continue and a file produced for the coroner.”

The force will be referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

This is because Avon and Somerset Police spoke to Scatchard at the scene of Kelly’s death last October, shortly before he disappeared, before carrying out subsequent inquiries to find him.

Ms Faiers’ daughter, Jazz, said she felt angry at the news, with the family having faced a difficult five and a half months.

She said: “We have a conclusion but we don’t have closure.

“All of this could have been prevented if he was taken for questioning by police on the day.

“Our innocent, loving mum didn’t get the justice she deserved and that hurts us all.

“We miss her, we understand nothing will bring her back but she deserved so much more.”

On October 14, Scatchard and Ms Faiers went out together for the evening.

Scatchard called the ambulance service to his home address in Blenheim Road at 4.15am on October 15, reporting Ms Faiers was critically ill. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Police also went to the property and spoke to Scatchard. They returned the following day, on October 16, to speak to him again, but he had disappeared.

Avon and Somerset Police said Scatchard was considered a danger to women, particularly in relationships, and had been a regular user of dating apps.

Richard Scatchard had been convicted of sexual offences (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

He had previous convictions for sexual offences in which he drugged his victims to abuse them.

A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Ms Faiers’ death was inconclusive, with further tests carried out.

Her death is being treated as suspicious by police.

After police spoke to Scatchard on October 15, he travelled to Watchet. The last confirmed sighting of him on CCTV is in the Swain Street area at about 9am on October 16.

He was then seen near his home address in Minehead by a member of the public at about 10am on October 16.