What the papers say – April 5

The debate over arms sales to Israel features alongside a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Independent joins calls to “stop selling arms to Israel now” after a letter from 600 lawyers called on the UK to stop selling weapons to Israel.

The i relays calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to publish the legal advice on arms sales to Israel.

The Daily Telegraph shares words from US President Joe Biden who called on Israel to “stop killing civilians”, while The Guardian says he “demands” a ceasefire.

The Sun leads with a story on the King, who has told aides to “ramp up” plans for a two-week trip to Australia.

The Daily Mirror reports the man behind the robbery where police officer Sharon Beshenivsky was killed in 2005 has been found guilty of her murder.

Senior Conservative MP William Wragg admitted his involvement in a honeytrap sexting scandal targeting a minister and other MPs, The Times reports.

The Daily Express declares “migrant flights will take off soon” with a Home Office source telling the paper every loophole will be closed to make sure the Rwanda plan goes ahead.

The Metro runs with a story on an inquest into the death of a soldier which found he was bound by rope when he drowned.

Two Chinese banks hold a “crucial role” in the future of Thames Water, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says NASA have been asked to find out what the time is on the moon.