Murder probe after man, 72, stabbed to death in street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 72-year-old was stabbed to death in north-west London, police have said.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing on Cromwell Road in Wembley at 11.59am on Thursday.

A 72-year-old man was found with a stab wound and pronounced dead at the scene in what is believed to be an “isolated incident”, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers arrested a man, also aged 72, on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at a north London police station, the force added.

Detective Inspector Jonny Newell said: “While we retain an open mind concerning motive, I want to confirm that we believe this was an isolated incident and we aren’t currently seeking any further suspects at this time.

“This incident took place on the street at Cromwell Road and I urge anyone who witnessed it, or has dash cam or doorbell footage to get in touch straight away.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones”.

Police added that a crime scene remains in place and the force is still conducting inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis, leading local policing in Brent, said: “Residents will notice a more visible police presence in the coming days, not only at the scene, but also to provide reassurance to the community following this tragic incident.

“We fully understand that violence, such as this, sends shockwaves through the community and I urge anyone with concerns to approach officers on patrol or contact their local neighbourhood team”.

The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed.