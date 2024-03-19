Boy fatally shot and then stabbed outside music studio, court told

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head with a ball bearing and then stabbed with a machete as he lay defenceless on the ground outside a music studio, a court has heard.

Seven men and a woman have gone on trial at the Old Bailey charged with the murder of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham, north London, last April 13.

Prosecutor John Price KC said “tension and hostility” had been brewing between two groups of young people who were all present in the music studio that morning.

Tyler and his friends were in one group while defendants Tyrese Barnett, Leo Reid and the six others, were in the other, jurors were told.



The events were captured on CCTV footage, Mr Price said: “The man who shot Tyler McDermott in the head is Tyrese Barnett.

“The man who struck him to the lower body with the machete after he had fallen to the ground is Leo Reid.

“They showed they both intended and desired that Tyler McDermott should die.”

Mr Price said Reid had attacked the victim as he lay “stricken and defenceless on the ground”.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Tyler died in hospital the following day.

The two alleged attackers were identified by police and found two days later sitting together at Heathrow Airport with one-way tickets to Jamaica, the court heard.

Mr Price understood Barnett would claim that “he pulled the trigger by accident” and had not deliberately aimed the gun at Tyler.

The CCTV showed the gun was fired twice, with the second shot fired at Tyler’s friend, Kamali Lindo, the prosecutor said.

He said: “What then is his explanation for the second shot? Was it yet another accident of the same kind?”

The prosecution did not allege Reid caused Tyler’s death with the machete, but it did help prove he shared guilt for the murder, the court heard.

The other six defendants, including 19-year-old Shernez Walters, were present in the music studio and in Norman Street when the shots were fired – and it would be for the prosecution to prove if they were assisting or encouraging the crime, Mr Price said.

Barnett, 20, of no fixed address, denies the murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Reid, 20, of Tulse Hill, south-west London, denies murder but admits possession of an offensive weapon.

Rhys Antwi, 19, of Prentis Road, south-west London, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Tyrese Matthews, 20, of Black Prince Road, south-east London; Alfred Coker, 21, of Bowen Drive, south-east London; Damaris McBeth, 19, of The Glade, Croydon; Kalam Bagge, 19, of Nimrod Road, south-west London and Walters, of Hendon Gardens, Romford, all deny murder.

The Old Bailey trial continues.