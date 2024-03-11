Video captures moment drink driver caused motorway crash

Video footage captured the moment a drink driver crashed into the back of another car on a motorway, flipping it over and sending it skidding along the fast lane on its roof.

Nilen Chauhan, 27, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo when he slammed into the back of a Mitsubishi L200, flipping the other vehicle over on the A14 at Bar Hill in Cambridgeshire.

Its driver survived the collision and was able to walk away.

A static camera shows Chauhan’s vehicle travelling at speed and hitting the back of the car in front, with a bright flash of light against the central reservation soon after they collide.

The crash was also captured by a dashcam in the cab of an HGV driver, who swore and exclaimed “Jesus Christ! Oh my God!”.

A loud bang is heard in the dashcam footage, and the Mitsubishi is seen rolling then skidding along the motorway on its roof, with smoke pouring from it and a stream of bright orange sparks.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, whose head was covered in blood, managed to walk away from the collision, which happened at about 6.35am on September 14 last year.

At Cambridge Crown Court Chauhan admitted drink driving and driving a vehicle dangerously, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said the defendant, of Westrow Gardens, Ilford, east London, was sentenced at the same court on February 26 to a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also given a three-year driving ban and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

After the ban, Chauhan must also take an extended driving test.

Witnesses said they had seen Chauhan weaving between lanes and cutting other vehicles up at speeds of “well over 100mph” for about 10 miles before the crash, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said several empty beer bottles and a bottle of whisky were found inside Chauhan’s car.

He was breath tested at the roadside and recorded 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol.

Pc Ben Patten said: “This was not a momentary lapse in concentration or an honest mistake, it was a prolonged period of driving at excessive speed, tailgating and undertaking vehicles, all while well over the drink-drive limit.

“The victim who was hit by Chauhan suffered many physical and mental injuries and it is miraculous neither he or another innocent member of the public going about their daily business was not more seriously injured or worse.”