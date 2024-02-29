Father of Brianna Ghey’s murderer jailed for sex offences against girls

The father of the teenage boy who murdered Brianna Ghey has been jailed for 15 months for sexual offences against teenage girls.

Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, the father of Eddie Ratcliffe, who is serving life along with his accomplice Scarlett Jenkinson, both 16, for the murder of transgender teenager Brianna, was described as a risk to girls at Manchester Crown Court.

Ratcliffe, who appeared from custody at HMP Forest Bank, Salford, admitted two offences of exposure in November last year involving two 16-year-old girls at a bus stop. The offences were committed shortly before his son went on trial.

He also pleaded guilty to taking an indecent photo of a pre-pubescent girl by covertly recording video of her in a changing room in August last year.

The court heard he has previous past convictions for similar offences.

Eddie Ratcliffe is serving a life term for the murder of Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Jailing him for 15 months and ordering that he must be on the sex offenders register for 10 years, Judge John Potter said the prosecution and conviction of Ratcliffe’s son for murder was not “in any way” mitigation for the offending.

Judge Potter said: “This is not the first time in your life you have harmed others in this way.

“The offences on this indictment coupled with your previous convictions make it quite clear that you have a sexual attraction towards female children and teenagers whom you objectivise for the purpose of you own sexual gratification.

“This, Mr Ratcliffe, has potential to cause very serious harm and portrays you, in my judgment, as currently presenting a significant risk to such individuals.”

A reporting restriction preventing publication of Ratcliffe’s prosecution was lifted by Judge Potter.

Eddie Ratcliffe and Jenkinson were jailed for life earlier this month, with minimum terms of 20 and 22 years set respectively.