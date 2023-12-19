Majority of consumers plan to book summer holiday before end of spring – survey

Most consumers plan to book a 2024 summer holiday before the end of spring, a new survey suggests.

Some 51% of respondents to a poll commissioned by financial protection scheme Atol said they would book a summer break over the coming months.

Among those planning to go on an overseas summer holiday next year, only 17% said they intend to book from June onwards.

Holiday bookings surge in the days immediately after Christmas, with many travel companies experiencing their busiest period of the year.

Atol commissioned the research to mark its 50th anniversary.

It is launching a campaign this week to remind consumers to ensure their holiday bookings are financially protected.

Andrew McConnell, spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority, which runs Atol, said: “This year has seen growth in bookings, driving holiday reservations back to pre-pandemic levels.

“While unfortunately we have seen several smaller organisations go out of business this year, Atol financial protection has provided reassurance by assisting people to get home if they are already abroad or allowing them to make a claim for a refund if they are yet to travel.

“We know from our research that people are already planning their next overseas trip, so before consumers take the holiday plunge, they should use our ‘check for Atol’ tool to see if their holiday provider holds an Atol licence.

“By booking an Atol-protected holiday, they know they can then relax, knowing they won’t be left out of pocket should anything happen to their travel firm.”

The survey of 2,295 UK adults was conducted by research company Savanta between December 9 and 10.