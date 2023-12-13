CCTV footage released of missing mother Gaynor Lord

Police have released footage of the last time missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord was captured on CCTV cameras before her disappearance.

It shows Ms Lord in Norwich city centre on Friday afternoon rushing through streets and narrowly missing moving traffic while crossing a road.

She had left work at 2.45pm, more than an hour before her shift was due to end at 4pm.

Several hours later, the 55-year-old’s belongings, including her clothing, two rings, her mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park – around 1.5 miles from her workplace. Her coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park.

Police believe “it is likely” Ms Lord may have entered the water and underwater search teams arrived at the park, which has been closed to the public for several days, on Wednesday.

Gaynor Lord left work early on Friday (Norfolk police/PA)

The footage, released by Norfolk Constabulary, shows her jogging up the cobbled Bedford Street after leaving work at the Bullards Gin counter in Jarrolds department store.

She was wearing a white shirt and a yellow tank top, and was carrying her large olive-coloured coat beneath her arm.

She can be seen on the footage walking on to London Street at 2.47pm and then crossing the road on Queen Street without waiting for a red light, narrowly missing moving traffic, heading towards the cathedral.

Around 30 minutes later, at 3.22pm, video shows Ms Lord putting her jacket on as she walks away from Norwich Cathedral.

Ms Lord was caught on CCTV crossing from Queen Street into Tombland, Norwich (Norfolk police/PA)

At 3.49pm, CCTV captured her walking along St George’s Street near to the Playhouse theatre.

She then walked along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street at 3.53pm.

She was last sighted by CCTV on St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, police said.

Norwich policing commander, Superintendent Wes Hornigold, said: “Today we are releasing the footage of Gaynor’s last known steps on Friday afternoon before she went missing.

“We hope this will help to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen her in the city that afternoon or who may have footage of her journey.

“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds, which she enters at 2.50pm and leaves at 3.23pm.

The mother-of-three, 55, was spotted in the grounds of the cathedral in Norwich (Norfolk/PA)

“It’s not clear where she goes inside the cathedral grounds during this time so we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen her there.

“We are continuing our extensive searches but would appeal to the public to come forward with any information which may help to find Gaynor.

“In the footage you can clearly see what she was wearing when she went missing.

“This is a particularly stressful time for her family and specialist officers continue to provide support.”

Ms Lord is described as white, 5ft 6in, and has a blonde shoulder-length bob.