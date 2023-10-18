Charles meets African business leaders before trip to Kenya with Camilla

Charles attends a reception and discussion to learn about opportunities for young people and the role of entrepreneurship in Africa at Garrison Chapel in London on Wednesday

The King met African business leaders before his state visit to Kenya and heard about steps to help employment prospects for the continent’s youth.

Charles sat down with members of the African Advisory Board of the Prince’s Trust International (PTI), an organisation he founded and serves as president, and met trust supporters including actor Idris Elba and men’s fashion designer Ozwald Boateng.

At the end of the month, the King and Queen will fly to Kenya for a five-day state visit for a series of events which will highlight UK-Kenya collaborations in areas ranging from tackling climate change to promoting youth opportunity and employment.

Arunma Oteh, a PTI trustee, opened the meeting and told guests: “We carry responsibility to help the next generation.

“Globally it is a particularly challenging period because of the recent pandemic, cost-of-living crisis and various conflicts around the world.

Charles, centre, poses with guests during a reception and discussion to learn about opportunities for young people and the role of entrepreneurship in Africa at Garrison Chapel in London on Wednesday (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“Prince’s Trust International is uniquely positioned to support young people even more so today.”

The PTI has been working in Africa since 2019 and has 13 programmes in six countries – Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda – tackling the crisis in youth employment, with 4,500 young people supported in Kenya during that period.

During the state visit the King will meet young people in Nairobi who have taken part in the charity’s Enterprise Challenge, a schools-based programme aiming to equip young people with the skills to set up their own businesses.

After the private meeting, Charles posed with members of the advisory board and other supporters for a group photograph which also featured Prince’s Trust global ambassador, Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Bernard Mensah, co-chairman of PTI’s Africa Advisory Board and president of Bank of America, said after the meeting: “The King took great interest in the practical steps we can take to help more young people into stable employment.

“Africa has the world’s youngest population with 60% under 25 and existing challenges have been exacerbated by the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

“Despite this, there is much opportunity for young people in growth sectors such as green, creative, digital and healthcare.