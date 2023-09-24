What the papers say – September 24

Newspaper stock

Newspapers across the nation have locked in on parliament, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pensions pledge leading the way.

The front page of the Mail on Sunday tells of Mr Sunak’s impending confirmation he will not axe the current triple lock on pensions.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Rishi will NOT axe triple lock on pensions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WUPt8xtnMl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 23, 2023

The Sunday Express reports the Prime Minister is preparing to take on Sir Keir Starmer in a policy war as the 2024 general election inches closer.

Both the Sunday Telegraph and The Observer ran with the PM’s push to axe the HS2 transport link.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Axe looms over HS2 after £8bn cost shock' #TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/3t0jn61DTE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 23, 2023

THE OBSERVER: Sunak pushes to axe HS2 link ahead of Tory conference #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ttb0neAPsY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 23, 2023

Inheritance tax has dominated the front of The Sunday Times, with the paper claiming Mr Sunak will revive plans to slash UK inheritance tax.

SUNDAY TIMES: Sunak revives plans to slash inheritance tax #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GDn3IdRubU — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 23, 2023

The lead of the Sunday Mirror features a story on the alleged sacking of a former nanny for Boris Johnson’s family after the ex-prime minister allegedly began drinking with her.