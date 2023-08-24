Two men arrested after fire at Crooked House pub

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at the Crooked House pub in Himley.

A 66-year-old man, from Dudley, and a 33-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, remain in custody and are being questioned by officers while the investigation continues, Staffordshire Police said.

The blaze was reported to the emergency services at 10.45pm on August 5.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with any information which could help us to get in touch. Call 101, quoting incident 761 of August 5 or message us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk.