Bono and Bob Geldof among mourners as ‘beloved’ Sinead O’Connor laid to rest

Sinead O’Connor funeral

Sinead O’Connor has been remembered as a “beloved daughter of Ireland” with “a poet’s heart” whose “voice moved a generation of young people” after her funeral, where U2 star Bono and Bob Geldof were among the mourners.

The life of the Irish singer was celebrated at a private ceremony, before the funeral cortege travelled past her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow so fans could pay their respects before a private burial.

Irish president Michael Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were also in attendance, where Muslim funeral prayers were led by Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and Chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, who met the star in 2018.

Bob Geldof rides in a taxi as part of the funeral cortege for Sinead O’Connor (Liam McBurney/PA)

In a eulogy he shared online after the ceremony, Dr Umar Al-Qadri said: “The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts. Sinead never stopped her search to know God fully, exemplifying a life marked with a deep communion with God.

“Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance.”

He added: “I know that peoples of all faiths throughout the world will be praying for this beloved daughter of Ireland, among them will be countless Muslims praying for their sister in faith and humanity.

“Sinead’s voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one’s way home. The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinead was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over.”

He continued: “May her family and loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love from the corners of this earth for this unique daughter of Ireland who moved so many hearts with her mighty voice and unflinching honesty as an artist, poet, and human being.

“Sinead had a poet’s heart and, I believe, would share with us today the sentiments of the poet, Rumi when he said: ‘This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief’.”

Fans of singer Sinead O’Connor throw flowers on her hearse (Liam McBurney/PA)

Roads were closed so fans could line the streets to pay their respects as the hearse bearing O’Connor’s coffin passed by her former home on the seafront.

As it stopped outside the property, Montebello, where she lived for 15 years, fans applauded and threw flowers.

The coffin itself was covered in blue and pink flowers.

A Volkswagen camper van decorated with the Pride flag and the Rastafarian flag drove in front of the hearse, with O’Connor’s songs playing from speakers mounted on the roof.

A camper van leads the procession (Niall Carson/PA)

Fans started gathering early this morning outside the home to wait for the cortege to pass by.

Many laid flowers and handwritten notes, thanking O’Connor for sharing her voice and her music.

One note said: “You are forever in my heart.”

A pink chair was placed outside the pink-framed conservatory of the house, with pink flowers, candles and a photo of the singer placed at the base of the chair.

A heart-shaped floral bouquet featured a picture of the star and two Irish flags.

One sign left at the wall of the property listed causes that the singer had expressed support for, including welcoming refugees.

It read: “Where words fail, music speaks.”

Tributes left outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home (Niall Carson/PA)

A neighbour was also seen putting candles on the wall that separated the two properties.

Since O’Connor’s death on July 26, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and now lies empty.